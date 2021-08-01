The Richland County Fair Is Back With No Restrictions

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you love fair food you’re going to be super-excited to know that the Richland County Fair is coming back this month with no COVID-19 restrictions for visitors.

The fair begins on August 8 and will run through August 14 with a lowered admission price of $5. If you’re under 48 inches admission for you is free!

Because of COVID, last year’s fair fun was put on hold, but that’s not the case this year. Rides will open on August 9 at 6 p.m. After that, all rides will be open from noon until 10 p.m. every day. Wristbands will run you $15 Tuesday through Thursday, then the price goes up to $20 on Friday and Saturday.

There will be nightly events at the grandstand area every night of the fair.

For complete details and a complete fair schedule hit up the fair website

What’s your favorite thing about the fair?

