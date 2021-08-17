Wine Down Wednesdays
Wine Down Wednesdays With DIY Interior Stylist Oliva Hosted Nia Noelle

Wine Down Wednesday with Olivia @ohmy.live

Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!  In this episode,Nia Noelle talks with Columbus-based DIY Interior stylist Olivia about her how she decorates her home on a budget and shows how to make a chic piece of art on a budget.

Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, August 25th at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.

Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.

