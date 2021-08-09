Eye On The Community
Are you ready for Classic For Columbus? Central State vs Kentucky State

The Classic is Coming to the capital city and there is lots of excitement surrounding it.  Last week on ‘Eye On The Community,’ I spoke with the social media leader for the Classic for Columbus, Ms. Whitney Barkley to discuss the upcoming games and events.

The classic game is August 28th at OSU.  Featuring the big HBCU rival Central State University vs Kentucky State University.  Not only did we discuss the parties, events and football game but the economic value this event will bring to Central Ohio.

Will you rep your HBCU at this years Classic for Columbus?  Who will you be rooting for, The Central State Marauders or Kentucky State University?  You can get the details for the event on https://classicforcolumbus.com/ 

Eye On The Community with Sean Anthony can be heard every Sunday at 6:30 am on Magic 95.5.

Central State University , Classic for Columbus , csu , Eye on The Community , Kentucky State University , Sean Anthony , Sean Anthony Live , Whitney Barkley

