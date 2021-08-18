This Woman Says She’s Married To Michael Jackson’s Ghost & Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Officiated It

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Don’t call this woman Billie Jean, because she says she is Michael Jackson’s lover.

Kathleen Roberts, who claims she’s Marilyn Monroe reincarnate, shared her story of Michael Jackson using her as a medium to live through her and now they’re married. According to her article, the King of Pop doesn’t use her for sex but allegedly uses her body for earthly things like eating, dancing, and singing.

“He stays possessed in me (relaxed not channeling and just enjoying living through me and communicating with me as a husband).” She continued, “So he likes to eat in me. He loves cookies. He cusses a lot more than I’d expect him to as a former fan.”

Michael Jackson passed away at 50 years old due to a cardiac arrest in June 2009.

The medium claims that the King of Pop proposed to her with a pink engagement ring and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. officiate their wedding while she was getting out of a bathtub, according to the New York Post. Roberts shared that it’s been a struggle to connect to Jackson intimately. “He scares me with spider visions and dead corpse visions if I kiss him or try to initiate romance physically,” she said.

“I feel special that he chose me for a wife (though not on paper) we treat our relationship as though we are married. we have our ups and downs but Michael, the truth is, I just can’t stop loving you,” she said in her paper.

Medium Kathleen has admitted that her supernatural senses have been mistaken as schizophrenia in the past.

