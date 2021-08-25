Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We all knew 50 Cent had it rough growing up but now we get even more detail on his harsh childhood. In a recent interview he revealed his mother used to make him weapons for protection.

As spotted on Page Six the G-Unit boss recently spoke to the celebrity gossip site to discuss his new Power Book III: Raising Kanan show. During the conversation he explained that his mom would ensure he was always prepared for any smoke at a very young age. “[There’s a scene] from the first episode where Kanan gets beat up and he goes back in the house and his mother puts the toys in the socks,” he said. “That really happened; that was from my life.”

He went on to describe what prompted the motherly assistance. “I got bumped around a lot in the park but I was more afraid of my mom than the people I got bumped around [by] because I could not escape her,” he continued. “She being a single mom at that point — she was everything.”

Sabrina Jackson was also big on tough love to ensure that Fif had a strong will. “She was my mom and my dad and she was tough so I didn’t know when it was OK to be emotional and when it wasn’t,” he added. “She would look at me on the floor [when he was upset] and say, ‘Get up — what you over there crying for acting like a little girl [for].’

Power Book III: Raising Kanan airs Sundays on Starz.

50 Cent Says His Mom Used To Make Him Weapons was originally published on hiphopwired.com

