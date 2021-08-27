Steve Harvey Set to Become the Next TV Courtroom Judge

Move over Judge Judy, here comes Judge…Steve Harvey?
The comedian-turned-talk and game show host is set to take on his next challenge: courtroom judge on national television.
Harvey is planning a new court show that will air on ABC, the same network that airs ‘Celebrity Family Feud.’
From EURweb:
Per the network, the “10-episode courtroom comedy series will feature real cases, with Harvey welcoming a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”
The series is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit.
Harvey is one of the executive producers on the new project along with Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski. Myeshia Mizuno has been taped as the showrunner.
So who are the potential plaintiffs and defendants that could appear on Harvey’s upcoming show?
According to Variety and MysticArt Pictures, the show is looking all over the U.S. for “roommates, friends, siblings, neighbors, co-workers and more that have humor, heart and passion who are ready to settle their case by a legendary celebrity.”
‘Judge Steve Harvey’ is set to air on ABC in 2022.
Of course, Harvey also hosts his syndicated morning radio show, the regular syndicated version of the main ‘Family Feud’ and ‘Steve’ on Facebook watch.
