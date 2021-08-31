Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Anyone that considers themselves to be a true fan of music has definitely debated on where their favorite artists would be placed in a proverbial musical kingdom.

Current pop sensation Lizzo got the whole Twitter in on the conversation after she publicly deemed Michael Jackson as the King of Pop, Janet Jackson as Queen Of Pop, Justin Bieber the Prince of Pop, Britney Spears as the undisputed Princess Of Pop, Rihanna as The Pop Princess and Beyoncé as Queen of Music in general.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After hearing from many Rickey Smiley Morning Show listeners in regards to their own royal selections, one name continuously kept popping up that was left off Lizzo’s list: Chris Brown!

We decided to have fun with it and pose the question of whether or not Breezy should be considered music royalty. Sure, we know he named his daughter after the honorific title, but does it ring true for him and his decade-spanning career in music?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen below to the “Trending Topics” for today to see what the definitive answer turned out to be when it came to CB:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

What’s Trending: Is Chris Brown Music Royalty?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: