DaBaby Apologizes For Viral Rant After Being “Genuinely Engaged” In Meeting With HIV Awareness Groups

Just when it seemed like all was lost for DaBaby on his redemption tour back into the industry’s good graces, the 29-year-old emcee finally came through with an apology that appears to be way more genuine than his last one.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
As TMZ reported earlier, the Blame It on Baby rapper recently met with a handful of HIV organizations that contacted him earlier this month in a positive attempt to “call him in instead of calling him out.” DaBaby was said to be “genuinely engaged” throughout the conversation according to all parties involved, which eventually led to him apologizing for his Rolling Loud rant earlier this summer where he made vile comments towards those with HIV/AIDS and gay men.
Organizations that took part in the meeting included the Black AIDS Institute, GLAAD, Positive Women’s Network, Transinclusive Group and the Southern AIDS Coalition. Marnina Miller, a member of the latter, told TMZ that DaBaby could set a positive example through his willingness to grow from the negative experience and by showing interest in attending the meeting in the first place.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Take a look below at the joint statement issued by the organizations involved, via CNN:
“During our meeting, DaBaby was genuinely engaged, apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV, and received our personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on Black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect.
We appreciate that he openly and eagerly participated in this forum of Black people living with HIV, which provided him an opportunity to learn and to receive accurate information.”
Paired with his recent contributions to Kanye West’s new album DONDA, do you think this is enough for DaBaby to make a full comeback? Let us know!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- One Of The Largest Employers Of Black Workers USPS Caught Stealing Wages
- FEMA Denies Hurricane Ida Hotel ‘Rumor,’ Tells Displaced Survivors To Go Online For ‘Possible’ Help
- Young Black Man Viciously Beaten By Police In Georgia: Report
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
After Being Booted From Major Events, DaBaby Pens Formal Apology & Twitter Says ‘Too Late’
After Being Booted From Major Events, DaBaby Pens Formal Apology & Twitter Says ‘Too Late’
1.
1 of 10
An Apology from DaBaby after justifying and doubling down on his comments THREE times and losing 4 engagements is not an apology, it’s an attempt to save his dying career. pic.twitter.com/pdwGfO7c75— Antravis Bisou (@revivemilestone) August 2, 2021
2.
2 of 10
DaBaby apology is hilarious because not only do we know he’s only doing it because he’s losing money it also dispels all that “IDGAF” posturing he’s been doing so he looks like trash *and* a coward— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 2, 2021
3.
3 of 10
There ain’t no apology DaBaby’s PR team can write that can save him now.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 2, 2021
He stood on that stage and said what he said with his chest. He’s not sorry, he’s just worried about losing more of DaBookings.
4.
4 of 10
If dababy wanted to be educated like he said in that “apology”, he would’ve made an effort as soon as he got off the rolling loud stage… not talk more shit about the people he offended.— Tia 🥭 (@SkrrtOnTia) August 2, 2021
5.
5 of 10
Dababy’s apology— 𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚗. (@ratedRIAN) August 2, 2021
The LGBTQ+ Community: pic.twitter.com/LfZ9OO2vr5
6.
6 of 10
DaBaby's apology is laughably bad. Like...I'd prefer he just not even say anything. pic.twitter.com/UZjQzswqm1— Dear Old NYC, (@yosoymichael) August 2, 2021
7.
7 of 10
The thing about Dababy is he wanted to act like he didnt care until his DaBookings started decreasing and his money started getting effected.— 🤎 (@BBLACKeverythin) August 2, 2021
If ur not sorry thats fine bc ur grown as fuck. Don’t give a backhanded apology and pretend ur sorry. https://t.co/NzzpdkAvvW
8.
8 of 10
Dababy went on a whole twitter rant after his rolling loud and went on live talking abt how he not taking his statement back now he saw his electricity bills and it’s “sorry for my comments made”pic.twitter.com/wy5173UrpO— Niggaola (@Niggaolas) August 2, 2021
9.9 of 10
10.
10 of 10
#DaBaby ‘s apology sounded like “I’m sorry but I said what I said and I don’t care but I care a little” pic.twitter.com/B3mC06X3cU— Alana P. 🥀 (@_AyoItsAlana) July 28, 2021
DaBaby Apologizes For Viral Rant After Being “Genuinely Engaged” In Meeting With HIV Awareness Groups was originally published on blackamericaweb.com