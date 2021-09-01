According to NBC4i, as the latest COVID-19 surge continues, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting its highest case numbers since January.
On Tuesday, 5,914 new cases were reported in Ohio, with 318 new COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.
ODH numbers show there are currently 2,468 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, which is more than 800 above the number from about two weeks ago. State data shows about 98% of COVID-19 hospitalizations this year are unvaccinated people.
OhioHealth is again using some of the strategies it used during the winter surge, according to Gastaldo. He said all options are on the shelf if they need them, but he hopes it does not get to that point.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise, putting strain on central Ohio hospitals
- ‘Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes’ exhibit coming to COSI
- City of Columbus, Public Safety Director Ned Pettus, Jr. Announces Retirement
- Shaquille Brewster, Newscaster Attacked By Angry White Man, Was Star Journalist At Howard University
- Chris Brown Is NOT Down With ‘Donda, Donda, Donda’ !?
- Man Testifies That R Kelly Sexually Abused Him When He Was 17
- One Of The Largest Employers Of Black Workers USPS Caught Stealing Wages
- Georgia Leads the U.S. In Most Schools Named After Confederate Leaders
- DaBaby Apologizes For Viral Rant After Being “Genuinely Engaged” In Meeting With HIV Awareness Groups
- What’s Trending: Is Chris Brown Music Royalty?! [WATCH]