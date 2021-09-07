CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says it will be holding open interviews to fill 350 seasonal positions.
A release from the zoo states that open interviews will be taking place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, at the Lakeside Pavilion to fill a variety of seasonal positions in the areas of food and beverage, retails, grounds’ maintenance and many more.
For more information about these open interviews and employment opportunities at all of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium properties, you can visit the zoo’s website
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus Zoo & Aquarium Hiring 350 Seasonal Employees
- Nicki Minaj And Rihanna Celebrate Their Caribbean Roots Together For Labor Day
- Mary J. Blige Posed Her Nude And Flawless 50-Year-Old Body On The Gram
- Suspected Drug Overdose After Michael K. Williams Is Found Dead With ‘Heroin On The Kitchen Table’
- White Man Kills 4, Including A Baby, Shoots At Cops, Attacks Another, And Wasn’t Killed By Police
- ‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead At Home
- Atlanta City Council Expected to Vote On Proposed ‘Cop City’ Day After Labor Day
- Comedian Fuquan Johnson And Others Die After Overdosing On A Deadly Cocktail
- Cardi B Gives Birth to Her Second Baby With Offset
- MODEL MONDAY: Yasmine Jameelah Wants The World To Know Modeling Is Labor
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: