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New Details About Kanye Interrupting Taylor Swift…

Seventeen Years Later, Amber Rose is Finally Taking Accountability for the VMAs Moment that Changed Pop Culture Forever.

Published on May 7, 2026
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2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Amber Rose is finally opening up about that infamous Kanye West and Taylor Swift moment from the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Amber, who was dating Kanye at the time, admitted the two had been taking shots of Hennessy before Kanye stormed the stage during Taylor’s acceptance speech.

Amber says she did hype Kanye up before the awards, but she also made it clear she didn’t agree with interrupting Taylor.

MTV Video Music Awards 2009 - Arrivals - New York
Source: PA Images / Getty

She added that despite the controversy, she never had issues with Taylor personally and says everybody involved has grown and learned from the situation over the years.

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