Kylie Jenner confirms she’s expecting her second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner confirms she’s expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie shared a 90-second video on Instagram announcing that baby number two is on the way. In the video, Kylie shows how she broke the news she was pregnant with Travis Scott and Kris Jenner.

In the video, Kylie and Travis’s daughter Stormi goes to Kylie’s doctor’s appointment where she finds out she’s going to be a big sister. The emotional announcement ends with Stormi hugging and kissing her mom’s stomach.

