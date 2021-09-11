Cbus
HomeCbus

Police Respond to Shooting on OSU Campus on High Street

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Police are on the scene at a shooting on High Street, in front of Drinko Hall, according to an alert sent out by Ohio State University.

One person has been taken to OSU East in stable condition, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers.

The shooting happened at about 5:17 p.m. and the suspects ran east on 11th Avenue.

The two suspects are both men, wearing dark clothing.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Multiple People Hospitalized After Attacks On Ohio State University Campus In Columbus

Police Respond to Shooting on OSU Campus on…

 32 mins ago
09.11.21
Photos
Close