HighBall Returns But with Lots of Changes

According to NBC4i, the Short North Alliance announced Monday that HighBall Halloween will return in person this year.

For the first time, HighBall Halloween will not take place on High Street in the Short North. Instead, this year, the event will take place at Express Live’s outdoor stage venue in the Arena District.

All guests will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, wear a mask when not eating or drinking, and the event’s capacity will be capped at 4,000 guests.