Hispanic Heritage Month 2021

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Urban One and Telemundo Columbus are honoring the leaders and those making an impact in the Latinx community of Columbus. Join us in celebrating our inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Awards recipients. These four extraordinary individuals will be highlighted each week on-air, online, and on television during Hispanic Heritage Month. These recipients will be presented with an award during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 13th, at 7 pm on LaGrande’s Facebook page and Telemundo Columbus. Join us in celebrating our modern-day heroes for Hispanic Heritage Month brought to you by LaGrande 102.5, Telemundo Columbus, and Urban One

Click here for more information: https://bit.ly/39jd4uF

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: