Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

On this episode of Eye on the Community, I spoke with Dr. Lavonia Smith on the new Della School of Coding and Design. We spoke about the importance of young students learning Science Technology, Engineering and Math, (STEM). She also shared her journey into the STEM field, as well as providing mentorship, teaching and Summer Camps throughout Columbus, Ohio.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: