OSU Wexner Medical Center reducing visitations due to coronavirus

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced the hospital will be reducing patients’ visitors due to COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, patients at the OSU Wexner Medical Center will only be allowed two named visitors during their hospital stay.

Visitation will be permitted between 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week. Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the following rules apply:

Hospital patients can have two named visitors for the duration of the hospital stay. No changes are permitted.

No visitors under age 18.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: