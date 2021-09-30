CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a person who bought a Powerball ticket at a Powell GetGo convenience store is $2 million richer Thursday.
Ohio Lottery officials say the winner chose their own numbers and added Power Play, matching 5 of 5 numbers without the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 2-7-11-17-32 x 3.
The winner has 180 days from Wednesday night’s drawing to claim the prize money. The GetGo, located on the 9500 block of Sawmill Parkway, will receive a $1,000 sales bonus.
Odds of winning this second-tier prize is 1 in 11.7 million, according to the Ohio Lottery.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- $2M Powerball ticket sold in Powell; winner hasn’t yet claimed prize
- The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 35 “If You See Something, Say Something”
- Jay-Z & His Legal Team Seek “Compassionate Release” For Fan Serving 20 Years In Prison On Weed Charge
- Missy Elliott Reveals Fun Fact Behind A Famous Aaliyah Verse On “4 Page Letter”
- Stop Disguising Your Unsolicited Harsh Opinions On Natural Bodies As Helpful Advice
- Gary’s Tea: Here’s What Bill Cosby & R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Had To Say About The Verdict [WATCH]
- EXCLUSIVE: Why Tameka Foster-Raymond Keeps Her Last Name & What You’ll Learn About Her In Her Book
- Serena William’s Daughter Gives Her A Fresh Makeup Beat That Can’t Be Denied
- Cardi B Heats Up The Streets Of Paris In Schiaparelli
- Two Columbus Officers Arrested by FBI, Accused of Distribution of Fentanyl
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: