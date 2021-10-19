A Sneak Peek of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’ [VIDEO]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After much news and speculation of the movie and casting, the new film following the stars of ‘I Love Lucy’ has released a preview of what to expect later this year.

Aaron Sorkin’s new bio pic ‘Being the Ricardos’ from Amazon has become of the highly-anticipated films that is sure to generate a lot of excitement and buzz.

‘Ricardos’ stars Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. Kidman’s casting came as a shock as many felt she would not be able to pull off a portrayal as Ball.

Suprisingly, Kidman nails Ball in the teaser trailer.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The movie follows the couple during a production week on the set of “I Love Lucy” in September 1952. While trying to get the week’s episode ready to go, both Ball and Arnaz deal with major issues off-screen.

While Sorkin directed and wrote the film, Lucie Arnaz, Ball and Arnaz’s daughter, was directly involved with the movie, according to EW. The release of ‘Ricardos’ comes after the original ‘I Love Lucy’ sitcom celebrated its debut 70 years ago on Oct. 15, 1951. Airing on CBS’ Monday night lineup at 9 p.m., the show became a huge hit for everyone involved and would go on to win five Emmy awards and air a total of 181 episodes as mentioned by the Lucy and Desi Museum. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz played Lucy and Ricky Ricardo respectively, while Vivian Vance and William Frawley played Ethel and Fred Mertz. All four actors would continue playing those characters in the ‘Lucy’ follow-up ‘The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour’ from 1957 until ’60. ‘Ricardos’ is expected to be released in theaters on Dec. 10 and on Amazon Prime in Dec. 21. Here’s the teaser trailer for ‘Ricardos’ below. Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of CBS Photo Archive

Video Courtesy of Amazon Prime, YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

A Sneak Peek of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’ [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com