Rest in peace Tommy DeBarge. Tommy is best known for the musical R&B group Switch and has at age 64.

As reported by TMZ, A family member said the Tommy suffered from liver and kidney failure over the years, but after that, it took a turn for the worse. TMZ was told that he was hospitalized a couple weeks ago, and died in the hospital this Thursday night.

DeBarge’s sister Etterline “Bunny” DeBarge shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, along with a video of her bother brother playing guitar. She says, “Tommy has gained his wings.”

Best known for his fame of Switch, DeBarge rose to heights in the mid to late ’70s — the group recorded hits like “There’ll Never Be,” “I Call Your Name” and “Love Over & Over Again.”

Bobby DeBarge had a huge influence on future bands in the genre, including DeBarge.Our condolences goes to the DeBarge family and friends.RELATED: Reports Allege Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Was Murdered At Age 35 Tommy and his brother,had a huge influence on future bands in the genre, including DeBarge.Our condolences goes to the DeBarge family and friends. RELATED: TV One Announces Production On ‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ With Adrian Marcel, Lloyd & Big Boi

Tommy DeBarge of R&B group Switch Dies at 64 was originally published on classixphilly.com

