Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Porsha Williams is getting a spin-off series on Bravo next month. The upcoming limited series The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters will follow her on a family retreat.

The series takes fans on a journey as Porsha and her family navigate life following her whirlwind romance and engagement to Simon Guobadia. In the preview, her family and fans learn more about her future husband.

Porsha’s Family Matters comes after the housewife announced her leaving The Real Housewives of Atlantacompleting 10 seasons with the adored Bravo franchise.

Fans were introduced to some of her past lovers and her sister, Lauren Williams, throughout her time on the show. Now, fans will meet more members of the Williams family as they pack their bags for an unforgettable retreat. Their hope is navigate some serious family drama.

The trip is organized by Porsha’s sister Lauren, where everyone will retreat to Mexico for a trip filled with yoga, meditation, energy clearing, serenity drama and tequila all at one beautiful resort. The getaway’s guest list includes two important men in Porsha’s life: her ex-fiancé and daughter Pilar Jhena’s father, Dennis McKinley, as well as her new fiancé, Simon.

“I have single-handedly pulled my family and friends into my personal s–t,” Porsha says in the trailer.

Will the family leave their drama in Mexico? Will Porsha finally resolve her relationship woes? Find out on the premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters heading to Bravo on Sunday, November 28 at 9pm. Take a look at the first look trailer below.

Watch First-Look Trailer: A Porsha Williams Spin-Off Series Is Headed To Bravo With A LOT of Family Drama was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: