Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

KeKe Palmer stole the hearts of the World Series 2021 crowd with her stunning voice as the Atlanta Braves took on the Houston Astros during Game 1!

When asked who sang the national anthem at the World Series, the blog site Fansided says, “Singing the national anthem ahead of Game 1 was Emmy-winning actress and (obviously) musically talented artist Keke Palmer. And she definitely crushed it with a jaw-dropping performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner” that earned every cheer from the crowd in Houston”.

For those around the world who did not know KeKe Palmer, they know who she is now. And for those who already knew KeKe Palmer, she even wowed them with her voice. Many knew that she could sing. But many didn’t know she could sangggggg.

RELATED: Keke Palmer Style Evolution (PHOTOS)

RELATED: KeKe Palmer Reveals Tyler Perry Offered To Pay For Her Dermatologist When She Was 14

RELATED: 21 Grown & Sexy Pics Of Keke Palmer (PHOTOS)

RELATED: Keke Palmer Debuts Flat Top Haircut In Latest Instagram Pics

KeKe Palmer Sings The World Series National Anthem [Jaw Dropping Voice!] was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: