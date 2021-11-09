Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

“Gary’s Tea” is yet again reporting on the status of celebrity relationships, today giving updates on pending divorce proceedings between Stevie J. and Faith Evans and a surprising rumored relationship sparking between viral social media personalities Brittany Renner and Kevin Samuels.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Stevie J. reportedly hit Faith Evans with the divorce papers, although we’ll wait for official details before making any assumptions to what may have lead to this unfortunate end. The co-hosts got a kick out of Brittany Renner possibly getting with Kevin Samuels, and there might even be a few bets going on as to how long this alleged made-for-YouTube relationship will last. Wishing them all the best either way!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get your celebrity gossip for the day with “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Stevie J. Slams Faith Evans With A Divorce + Is Brittany Renner & Kevin Samuels Dating?! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: