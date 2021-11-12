Sister 2 Sister
Caresource Benefits and the Detriments of Healthcare Insurance Presented by CareSource

In this Sister to Sister segment, Micah Dixon sits down with Helena Ravi, a Community Marketing Representative from CareSource about the Benefits and the Detriments of Healthcare Insurance. Find out everything CareSource has to offer.

Resources:

Helena Ravi: 614-601-2208

Community Marketing Representative

Ohio Department of Medicaid Hotline: 1-800-324-8680

CareSource Marketplace 1-844-539-1733

CareSource Medicare Specialist: Karry Trotter 216-312-9563

CareSource Life Services 1-844-543-7378

Presented By Caresource

CareerSource Logo

