CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Disney Cruise Line is requiring children ages 5 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting in January, according to the cruise line’s website.
Beginning with cruises that depart on or after Jan. 13, children 5 and older will have to be fully vaccinated at the time of sailing. Until then, children can provide proof of a negative test between three days and 24 hours before sail date, according to the cruise line.
Children 4 and under must complete the testing requirements. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Mistrial declared in Henry Green civil suit against two Columbus police officers
- Disney Cruise Line to require kids 5 and older to be vaccinated
- Columbus among fastest-selling housing markets as nation stays hot
- Vanessa Bryant Honored At BABY2BABY 10 Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell
- Kash Doll Celebrates Detroit Pistons-Themed Baby Shower In A Stunning Gold Gown
- Ciara’s Fall Fashion Color Is Brown, And We’ve Got Proof
- Trump Supporter’s Reduced Charge For Illegally Voting Draws Attention To Crystal Mason’s 5-Year Prison Sentence
- Karrueche Channels Fall In New York City In A Christian Siriano Frock At The ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere
- Judge’s Ruling Confirms Maine Cop Racially Profiled ‘Thug’ Driver Caught With Cocaine, Pills, And Gun
- Yaya DaCosta’s Big,Beautiful Natural Hair Is The Star Of ‘Our Kind Of People’ Ep. 7
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: