Cbus
HomeCbus

Man tells Columbus police he was shot trying to buy marijuana

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
A smoking marijuana joint in man's hand

Source: Cappi Thompson / Getty

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating after a man told them he was shot in the leg while trying to buy marijuana Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to St. Ann’s Hospital at approximately 5:58 p.m. for a call of a walk-in shooting victim.

Related Stories

When officers arrived, they met the 19-year-old victim who told police he went to buy some marijuana and was shot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Celebrities Caught Smoking Weed In Public
0 photos

The Latest:

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
A smoking marijuana joint in man's hand

Man tells Columbus police he was shot trying…

 2 hours ago
05.10.43
Photos
Close