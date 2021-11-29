Man tells Columbus police he was shot trying to buy marijuana

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating after a man told them he was shot in the leg while trying to buy marijuana Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to St. Ann’s Hospital at approximately 5:58 p.m. for a call of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they met the 19-year-old victim who told police he went to buy some marijuana and was shot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141