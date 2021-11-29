CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating after a man told them he was shot in the leg while trying to buy marijuana Sunday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to St. Ann’s Hospital at approximately 5:58 p.m. for a call of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they met the 19-year-old victim who told police he went to buy some marijuana and was shot.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ohio State falls to No. 7 after losing to Michigan in AP college football poll; Cincinnati up to No. 3
- Man tells Columbus police he was shot trying to buy marijuana
- Ohio State quarterback Miller announces intent to transfer
- Teyana Taylor Was Hospitalized For Exhaustion Before Recent Concert
- Reginae Carter Celebrates Her Birthday With A Glamourous IG Photoshoot & Rockstar Themed Bash
- Ashanti On Receiving The Lady of Soul Award, Vibrating Higher And Staying Positive
- Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41
- Designer Virgil Abloh Dead After Private Battle With Cancer
- Rihanna Shows Us How To Make Look Plaid Sexy
- New York Times Headline Snafu Raises Questions About Crime Reporting