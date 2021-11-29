Cbus
HomeCbus

City: No plans to rescind Columbus’ indoor face mask mandate

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Mask

Source: Storyblocks Enterprise / Radio One Digital

According to NBC4i, as health officials across the world monitor the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the mask ordinance in the city of Columbus remains in place.

The ordinance, which was passed by Columbus City Council in September, requires that individuals ages 3 and older wear masks or facial coverings in indoor public places, with some exceptions, regardless of vaccination status.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said he consults with Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the city’s health commissioner, several times a month on what can be done to combat the virus.

“I would not support doing away with the indoor facial covering requirement until I had a recommendation from Dr. Roberts that made sense,” he said.

Ginther said the best defense against the virus is getting people vaccinated and continuing to wear masks.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19
7 photos

The Latest:

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Mask

City: No plans to rescind Columbus’ indoor face…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close