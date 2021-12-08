Interview with Columbus artist, CoCity on his new album “Coming to Grips”

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sean Anthony had an opportunity to interview a Columbus, Ohio recording artist, CoCity to discuss his latest EP, entitled “Coming to Grips.” CoCity is no stranger to releasing music. He is apart of a group called The 3rd Eye lead by super-talented producer, Rashad.

The project Coming to Grips is a 7 song EP that is produced by Rashad. The two, Rashad and CoCity have impeccable chemistry that can be heard throughout the project. The production is superb and CoCity’s lyrics are crisp and clever. Each song segues seamlessly and will have your head nodding. You can stream the album on all streaming platforms.

