Ohio among 28 states to see rise in COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days

According to NBC4i, with the arrival of the holiday season and the announcement of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, where does each U.S. state stand with the coronavirus?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases and deaths are up for the U.S. over the last 30 days.
- Ohio: Cases: 50,491 (up from last week) Positivity: 15-19.9% (same)
- Ohio: 520 total deaths
