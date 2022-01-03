Future History Makers
Nominate Today: Future History Makers 2022

Our future is a reflection of the seeds we sow today, let’s make Black History.  Urban One Future History Makers 2022, recognizing those who are making history in the Columbus community.  Do you know a future history maker?  We want to honor them!   Nominate the person you feel is making a difference in the lives of our youth.  It could be an entrepreneur, mentor, teacher, coach, or even a community leader. The nomination period begins January 3rd  and ends January 16th. Voting begins  January 17th and ends January  23rd.

Honor your Future History Makers today by nominating them below!

 

