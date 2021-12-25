News
Woman who lost leg after pedicure gets $1.75M in settlement, lawyers say

According to NBC4i, a Tampa nail salon has reached a $1.75 million settlement with a woman whose leg was amputated after she got a pedicure at the business, according to the Morgan & Morgan law firm.

Lawyers said Clara Shellman developed an infection after getting a pedicure at Tammy’s Nails 2 on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa in September 2018. Part of her leg was amputated after the infection spread from her toe to her lower leg, according to Morgan & Morgan.

The lawyers claim careless cleaning and improper sanitation of nail tools led to the infection.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

