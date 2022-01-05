According to the Columbus Dispatch, a Columbus Walmart store located at 3900 Morse Rd has announced that it will be closed for two days due to a COVID outbreak.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
In a press release the retailer stated, “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,”
While the store is closed the retailer plans to sanitize, clean, and restock the location before reopening.
“In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Columbus store location at 3900 Morse Road at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.”
The store is set to reopen Friday January 7th at 6am and operate at normal store hours.
The Latest:
- 77 rapes reported to OSU police in 2021, 5 in December
- Grammy Awards Postponed As COVID Cases Surge Across The U.S.
- Ohio State closing concession stands at sporting events
- Which central Ohio school districts require masks
- Gov. Brian Kemp Pushing For Looser Gun Laws As Data Shows Black People Are Shot The Most
- Columbus Walmart Temporarily Closes Due to COVID Outbreak
- How HBCUs Are Responding To The Omicron Variant
- 13 People Killed Including 7 Children in Philly House Fire
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Is Getting Dragged For Dunkin’ Donuts Comments About ‘Low Skill Workers’ Lacking ‘Academic Skills’
- Cardi B Is Dripping In Dior In Latest Instagram Post