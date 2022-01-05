Cbus
HomeCbus

Columbus Walmart Temporarily Closes Due to COVID Outbreak

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Walmart Supercenter Store Exterior In Pennsylvania

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

 

According to the Columbus Dispatch, a Columbus Walmart store located at 3900 Morse Rd has announced that it will be closed for two days due to a COVID outbreak.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

In a press release the retailer stated, “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,”

While the store is closed the retailer plans to sanitize, clean, and restock the location before reopening.

Related Stories

“In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Columbus store location at 3900 Morse Road at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.”

The store is set to reopen Friday January 7th at 6am and operate at normal store hours.

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19
7 photos

 

The Latest:

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Walmart Supercenter Store Exterior In Pennsylvania

Columbus Walmart Temporarily Closes Due to COVID Outbreak

 2 hours ago
05.18.63
Photos
Close