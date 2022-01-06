CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford wrote a farewell thank you note on Twitter to Buckeye nation after completing his fifth year with the program.
Munford graduated from Ohio State prior to the 2021 season and expressed how much it meant for him to be the first person in his family to graduate from college.
Munford excelled in 2019 and 2020 at offensive tackle but switched to left guard in 2021 to allow Dawand Jones to play tackle.
Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, who decided to forgo the Rose Bowl and enter the NFL Draft, were the best offensive tackle duo in 2020 in pass blocking, allowing the lowest quarterback pressure (0.5%) by power 5 OTs.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/buckeyes/thayer-munford-pens-farewell-thank-you-letter-to-buckeye-nation/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Thayer Munford pens farewell thank you letter to Buckeye nation
- Ohio school COVID cases top 130,000 as number
- Police seek public’s help solving Columbus’ first homicide of 2022
- #LetUsPray: A Beauty Brand Claims That 6-Month Sew-Ins Are Safe And I’m Heated
- Length Check: Sha’Carri Richardson Flaunts A Head Full Of Natural Hair On Her Instagram Stories
- Brandy Serves Looks And Confidence In A Hot Pink Aliette Suit
- Tragic Philly House Fire: How to Help the Victims & Families
- Congrats To Jeannie Mai & Jeezy On Welcoming Their New Baby
- The Racist Legacy Of January 6th
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Cheaters Gonna Cheat” | Episode 49
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: