Analysis: Georgia Anti-Voter Law Dramatically Increased Absentee Ballot Rejections In 2021 Municipal Elections

In 2020, more than 21,000 Georgians—including Kemp, who requested his ballot on Election Day—cast their ballots within 11 days of the November 3 contest, something that is no longer possible due to the new law.

A Mother Jones analysis published Friday revealed that Georgia residents experienced a dramatic increase in mail-in ballot rejections during last year’s municipal elections—a development the report’s authors say is attributable to the state’s recently enacted Republican-led voter suppression law.

According to reporters Ryan Little and Ari Berman:

During municipal elections in November, Georgia voters were 45 times more likely to have their mail ballot applications rejected—and ultimately not vote as a result—than in 2020. If that same rejection rate were extrapolated to the 2020 race, more than 38,000 votes would not have been cast in a presidential contest decided by just over 11,000 votes.

In November 2021, Georgians who successfully obtained mail ballots were also twice as likely to have those ballots rejected once they were submitted compared to the previous year. If that were the case in 2020, about 31,000 fewer votes would have been cast in the presidential election.

Election law attorney Marc E. Elias—who along with colleagues won 64 of the 65 lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory—reacted to the Mother Jones report by tweeting: “This is why we are fighting this new law in court. Democracy is on the docket.”

Elias was referring to S.B. 202, which was signed into law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, last March. As Common Dreams reported at the time, the legislation imposed strict voter identification requirements, significantly limited the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, eliminated mobile voting vans, and made it a crime to give water to people waiting in line to vote.

Little and Berman assert that the disenfranchisement that occurred in last year’s Georgia municipal elections “was a direct result of measures to limit mail voting passed by the GOP Legislature.”

“More than half of mail ballot applications were rejected because they arrived after the state’s newly imposed deadline to request them,” they write. “In 2020, Georgia voters could request a mail ballot up until the Friday before Election Day; under the new law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in March 2021, voters must place their requests no later than 11 days before the election, which voting rights advocates say is too early and burdensome for many voters.”

In 2020, more than 21,000 Georgians—including Kemp, who requested his ballot on Election Day—cast their ballots within 11 days of the November 3 contest, something that is no longer possible due to the new law. Kemp also dropped off his ballot on Election Day, which is now prohibited, as the law he signed cuts off dropbox access four days before the election.

The reporters write:

These rejections are having a disproportionate impact on Democratic-leaning constituencies. Black voters, who make up about a third of the electorate in Georgia, accounted for half of all late ballot application rejections, according to the voting rights group Fair Fight Action. Voters 18 to 29 made up just 2.76% of mail voters in 2021, but they constituted 15% of late ballot application rejections.

“Overall, four times as many Democratic voters requested mail ballots compared to Republicans,” they say, “so an increase in rejections will particularly harm their party.”

The new analysis belies claims by Republicans and right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) that states are not engaged in voter suppression, and the report’s authors suggest the data could portend widespread voter disenfranchisement resulting from GOP-led legislation in the 2022 midterm and 2024 general elections.

“The truly troubling aspect of these numbers is that municipal voters tend to be much more experienced voters, ‘super-voters,’ if you will, who are less likely to make these sorts of errors,” like returning their ballots late, Sara Tindall Ghazal, a Democratic member of the Georgia State Election Board, told Mother Jones.

“Extrapolating that to a much higher turnout election expected this year suggests that absent a massive voter education effort, many more eligible voters will be disenfranchised by these onerous restrictions—which seems to me to have been the point,” she added.

Little and Berman note that Georgia isn’t the only state where voters are experiencing difficulty casting ballots due to restrictions enacted by Republican-controlled state legislatures. In one example reported by Common Dreams earlier this month, a number of Texas counties are experiencing an alarming number of mail ballots being rejected in the wake of S.B. 1, a law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last September. In Travis County—home to Austin, the state capital—around half of all mail-in ballot applications have been rejected.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, 19 states passed 34 laws last year making it harder to vote.

Advocates warn of a “tidal wave” of GOP voter suppression heading into the 2022 midterm elections, with restrictive laws—coupled with former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen—posing a “serious threat” to U.S. democracy, according to the Brennan Center.

Brett Wilkins is a staff writer for Common Dreams. 

This article is republished from Common Dreams under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Read the original article.

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights.    

Analysis: Georgia Anti-Voter Law Dramatically Increased Absentee Ballot Rejections In 2021 Municipal Elections  was originally published on newsone.com

