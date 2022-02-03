National News
GOP Senator Suggests Biden’s Black Woman Nominee Wouldn’t Know ‘A Law Book From A J.Crew Catalog’

There's absolutely no reason to think there aren't plenty of Black women who have the legal experience to qualify them for the position.

Republicans had no problem electing Donald Trump to the highest office in the country despite him not having a single day’s experience in American politics.

Those same Republicans didn’t bat an eye when Donald Trump appointed Ben Carson as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development despite him not having any experience in Housing and/or development.

Cities and States have elected mayors and governors who never held office a day in their lives prior.

The Republican outrage over President Joe Biden‘s pledge to nominate a Black woman for the next Supreme Court Justice isn’t about their fear that someone unqualified will end up on the bench—they’re just racist. (I know, Carson is technically Black, but that’s one hell of a “technically.”)

They’re also sexist, but not so sexist that they had any issue when Trump pledged to pick a woman for the position before nominating Amy Coney Barrett, or when Ronald Reagan pledged the same before nominating Sandra Day O’Connor. They didn’t have a problem with celebrating Sarah Palin being a heartbeat away from the presidency despite her constantly demonstrating that she doesn’t actually know anything about anything.

But booooy, they sure do appear to take issue with the very thought of any Black woman in power who isn’t named Candace Owens, Winsome Sears or Condoleeza Rice. (White conservatives literally suggested Owens for the justice seat. But nah, I’m sure it’s all about qualifications.)

The misogynoir is all in the language.

Vanity Fair reported that U.S. Senator and Judiciary Committee member John Kennedy (R-La.) said Tuesday of Biden’s promise, “No. 1, I want a nominee who knows a law book from a J.Crew catalog. No. 2, I want a nominee who’s not going to try to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to try to advance a ‘woke agenda.’”

No. 3, Kennedy is racist and sexist AF.

Biden never said he was going to pick any random Black woman for the job. There’s absolutely no reason to think there aren’t plenty of Black women who have the legal experience to qualify them for the position. (Not that legal experience is actually a requirement for a justice seat anyway.) But in Kennedy’s Klan-ish mind, any selected Black woman, just by virtue of being a Black woman, is likely so dumb that she couldn’t differentiate “a law book from a J.Crew catalog.” (Not that Black women specifically shopping at J. Crew is even a thing. Kennedy isn’t just a racist, he’s a racist who can’t even get his racial stereotypes right.)

And as for his fake fear that Biden’s Black woman nominee is “going to try to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to try to advance a ‘woke agenda,’”—fool, please—white conservative legislators are in virtually every red state in America are rewriting the First Amendment in an attempt to ban Black history into oblivion based on lies and anti-critical race theory propaganda right now.

Kennedy doesn’t have a general problem with biased agendas influencing laws and policy—he’s just racist. 

And obviously, he isn’t the only one who can only imagine Black women as “lesser.”

Vanity Fair also noted that Mississippi Republican Roger Wicker claimed Biden’s ultimate pick will be a “beneficiary” of affirmative action—a thing white women benefit the most from, yet Wicker didn’t have that same smoke for Barrett.

According to the Daily Beast, former Cato Institute vice president Ilya Shapiro said in a since-deleted tweet: “Objectively best pick for Biden is Sri Srinivasan, who is solid prog and v smart. Even has identity politics benefit of being first Asian (Indian) American. But alas doesn’t fit into the last intersectionality hierarchy so we’ll get a lesser black woman.”

This is a good time to remind you that Texas Senator Ted Cruz claimed Biden’s pledge to Black women is “actually an insult to Black women.”

Well, if Cruz wanted to see actual insults to Black women, he needn’t look any further than the white men in his own party.

MAGA Caucasity: Donald Trump Pledges To Pardon The Capitol Rioters He Instigated Into Rioting During Texas Rally

Georgia DA Fani Willis Requests FBI Security After Trump Rally Blasting Investigation Into Election Interference

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights.    

GOP Senator Suggests Biden’s Black Woman Nominee Wouldn’t Know ‘A Law Book From A J.Crew Catalog’  was originally published on newsone.com

