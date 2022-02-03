CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus City Schools announced it has canceled classes Friday due to the winter storm crossing Ohio.
The district said there will be no remote learning or in-person classes, and all athletic events and extracurriculars will be canceled Friday as well.
All athletic and extracurricular activities scheduled for Saturday, February 5, will continue as scheduled.
For the full NBC4 story click here: https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-city-schools-cancels-classes-for-friday/
