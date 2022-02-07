Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Columbus police said a landlord allegedly stabbed one of his tenants as he tried to turn off the water to the man’s apartment Sunday.

Officers responded to a call on the 200 block of Whitethorn Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. where they met with the victim, a 58-year-old man, and a witness.

The victim told police his landlord, a 30-year-old man, had come to his apartment and was trying to cut off the water.

Police said when the victim went to talk to his landlord, they got into an argument and fought about the water.

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-police-landlord-stabs-tenant/

