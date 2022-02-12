CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Africentric overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat Beechcroft 65-58 in the City League Championship on Saturday at East High School. This is Africentric’s first city league title since 2005.
The Nubians outscored the Cougars 18-3 in the fourth quarter as Dailyn Swain dropped 22 points and Dan Wagner poured in 18 points in the win.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/africentric-beats-beechcroft-65-58-nubians-wins-first-city-league-title-since-2005/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Aunt attacks pregnant niece, breaks unborn baby’s arm, police say
- One dead after north Columbus shooting
- Franklin County drug sting indicts 79 people, seizes over $5 million in narcotics
- Africentric beats Beechcroft 65-58, Nubians wins first City League title since 2005
- The City Girls Show Off Their Beach Bodies While Celebrating Yung Miami’s 28th Birthday
- Porsha Williams Gives Us Glam In All-Black Set From Area
- Rihanna Breaks The Internet In Custom Top And Pants By The Attico
- Jordyn Woods Is Pretty In Pink In Nadine Merabi Set
- University of Alabama Removes Name Of Building Honoring A KKK Leader
- 6 Flirty Valentines Day-Inspired Cocktail Recipes To Help You Pour Love Back Into Yourself
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: