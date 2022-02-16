CLOSE
According to NBC4i, during his final press conference of the 2021-22 season, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said quarter back Joe Burrow suffered an MCL sprain in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss in Super Bowl LVI.
Taylor added the injury will not require surgery and was a re-aggravation of an injury he sustained in December.
Burrow won AP Comeback Player of the Year after tearing his ACL as a rookie last season.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/zac-taylor-joe-burrow-suffered-mcl-sprain-does-not-need-surgery/
