According to NBC4i, Luke Montgomery, the No. 1 rated recruit in Ohio for the 2023 class, announced Thursday he’s committing to Ohio State.

Montgomery plays at Findlay High School and is the No. 4 rated offensive tackle for the class of 2023, per 24/7 Sports.

Montgomery chose the Buckeyes over USC, Clemson, Michigan and Notre Dame.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/buckeyes/luke-montgomery-1-rated-player-in-ohio-for-2023-commits-to-ohio-state/

