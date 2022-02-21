According to NBC4i, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said if the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams, he would recommend Ohio State play inside a dome than at Ohio Stadium.
Smith held a press conference Wednesday and said he would recommend Ohio State, and any other Big Ten team, play at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis because of weather conditions during mid-to-late December.
“Who knows what the inclement weather could be like at any of our places in the north, so we need that flexibility [to play in a dome],” Smith said. “I know the fans would love it, maybe it’s snowing and we’re playing in The Shoe or whatever but that surface is a whole new ballgame. I would prefer to have the indoor elements.”
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/buckeyes/ohio-state-ad-gene-smith-prefers-dome-to-ohio-stadium-for-hosting-playoff-game/
