Franklin County drops mask advisory

According to NBC4i, Franklin County Public Health announced Monday that it will be rescinding the county’s universal mask advisory.

In a statement released Monday, the advisory is dropped immediately and affects schools, employers, and other public indoor settings throughout the county.

“The threat of COVID-19 is not over. However, the guidance provided by CDC collectively gives us a path forward as we continue to be responsive to the needs of our community,” the county’s statement reads.

The move comes as Columbus Public Health announced Monday it was recommending the city drop its mask mandate as well.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 2 hours ago
02.28.22
