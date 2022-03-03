The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Relationship Goals” | Episode 57

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Taye Diggs and Apryl Love are taking over #BlackLove Instagram and the fans can’t get enough. Plus, some of the team’s favorite couples are reconciling and giving us all the feels. Plus, Lore’l gives you tips to not get swindled on dating apps.

The Final Question To Undress got real. This guy was trippin’!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to TheUndressingRoomPod.com for more details.

It’s March and Spring is near! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to get your warm-weather gear together.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

