Former President Obama says he tested positive for COVID

According to NBC4i, “I just tested positive for COVID,” former President Barack Obama posted said in a Twitter post Sunday.

The 44th president of the United States said, “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise.”

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he continued.

Obama’s tweet comes as the world is finally emerging from a stretch of winter dominated by the highly contagious omicron variant, bringing a sense of relief on the two-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic.

