Ohio Black Expo leaders announce annual Downtown Festival

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Black Expo will be returning to downtown Columbus this Memorial Day weekend.
During a news conference, Wednesday, leaders with the Ohio Black Expo discussed the four-day event that runs May 26-29.
“With a business conference on Thursday, workshops and networking on Friday, and the Riverfront
Culture Fest Saturday and Sunday, there is something for everyone!” a release from the Ohio Black Expo announced.
This is the first time the event will be in-person in Columbus since 1991, and central Ohio will be the annual festival’s permanent home going forward.
For the full NBC4 story click here
