Ohio State’s Harry Miller discusses mental health battle on TODAY Show

According to NBC4i, Former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller was in New York Monday morning to discuss his mental health battle on the TODAY Show.
Miller medically retired from football earlier this month and shared a message on social media about the mental health battle he’s been fighting for months.
On the TODAY Show, Miller emotionally talked about his story and how it might encourage others to speak up and seek help.
“I realized the weight of words when I was preparing not to be able to say words anymore.” said Miller. “I’m just so grateful.
