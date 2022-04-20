911 call: Dwayne Haskins’ car had run out of gas

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Warning Explicit Language in Video

According to NBC4i, Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was crossing a south Florida highway the day he was killed because he had run out of gas, his wife said in a call to 911.

Two audio clips were obtained Wednesday from the Broward County Sheriff’s Department. They include calls from a witness and from Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, who was not with him. The 911 audio can be heard in the video player above.

