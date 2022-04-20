Cleveland Rapper, Auntie Piggy is recovering from being shot multiple times

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cleveland Rapper, Auntie Piggy is currently recovering from being shot multiple times stemming from an altercation that took place in her hometown.

Just one week prior to Piggy being shot, she stopped through Columbus for a show and made sure she sat down with Sean Anthony. The two talked about her beginnings in Cleveland. She shared about the music she is making and unlike music she has recently released, her new music is more personal.

She also revealed how one time she was in the studio and an idea came up and someone suggested she should say something about “paying for some p#$$%”, and Piggy made it clear “I would never write that!” Piggy has set boundaries on what she will not say as an artist.

Check out the full interview and be sure to share!

