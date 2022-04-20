Eight people charged in meth trafficking from Vegas to Columbus

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, eight people have been indicted on federal charges for their connection to a methamphetamine trafficking operation that used the United States Postal Service.

According to the U.S. Attorney Southern District of Ohio’s office, the defendants allegedly used the postal service to ship approximately 110 pounds of methamphetamine from Las Vegas and California to Columbus.

The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be approximately $1.5 million, the attorney’s office said.

The defendants were indicted by the federal grand jury on April 12, with the court unsealing the case Wednesday.

Five of the people charged are Columbus residents, according to the attorney’s office. They are:

Deysuan Shalee Wells, 39

Ronnie Bert White, 63

Autumn K. Jordan, 40

Cierra Sade Stratton, 33

Terrell D. Harris, 59

