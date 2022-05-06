Comedian Andrew Ford Owning the First Black Comedy Club in Ohio, Beef w/ Gary Owen, Eddie Griffen

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sean Anthony sat down with Comedian Andrew Ford to talk about his career, being the owner of the first black comedy club in Ohio. Andrew Ford appeared on Def Comedy Jam and BET’s Comic View. When I first got into radio I was the producer of the ‘Chuck and Andrew Morning Show’ on WCKX Power 106.3. I also worked for Andrew at his Comedy Club, called The Comedy Stopp in Columbus, Ohio. He brought some of the biggest names in comedy to Columbus to perform. He talked about his career, alleged beef with another Ohio comedian, Gary Owen, Eddie Griffen, and more.